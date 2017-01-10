2017 Detroit auto show presents new and electrifying ideas
Media get 1st look at the North American International Auto Show
CBC News Posted: Jan 10, 2017 2:38 PM ET Last Updated: Jan 10, 2017 2:38 PM ET
North America's largest auto show opens to the public in Detroit on Saturday and runs until Jan. 22, but before showgoers flock in, manufacturers from around the globe reveal their new models and concepts to the media.
Here's a look at some of the new designs that were revealed on Monday and Tuesday. They include the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept car below, designed to incorporate self-driving technology for the highway and city.
It's a '60s-flavoured Buzz from VW.
Hinrich Woebcken, right, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, gives a thumbs-up alongside brand chief Herbert Diess as they unveil the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz autonomous minibus concept, reminiscent of the classic microbus, but with extra interior space thanks to a steering wheel that stows away in self-driving mode.
The future is wide open.
Chrysler's Portal Concept minivan is shown with its large sliding doors opened. The futuristic minivan has a flexible seating arrangement and self-driving technology.
Twin-turbo V-8 with 550 horsepower.
The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50 makes its world debut in Detroit.
Detroit debut for the 5 series.
Ian Robertson, head of sales and marketing for BMW, introduces the 2018 BMW 550e, left, and 2018 BMW M550i xDrive, part of the new 5 series.
Cadillac stretches its muscle.
The concept Escala, Spanish for "scale," is a stretched luxury design with V-8 power and a handcrafted interior offering "opulent" rear seat comfort.
Audi takes wraps off Q80 concept.
Reporters and photographers look over the Audi Q8 concept, a plug-in hybrid SUV.
Chevy Bolt earns car of the year award.
GM president Alan Batey introduces the electric Chevrolet Bolt EV, capable of 380 kilometres on a single charge. The Bolt was named car of the year at the show, while the Honda Ridgeline and Chrysler Pacifica minivan were named truck and utility vehicle of the year respectively.
China takes aim at U.S. market, but holds fire.
The Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. revealed three different models at the Detroit show, but said it is still preparing to enter the U.S. market, possibly next year but no later than 2019, a spokesman said.
Up the steps and through the doors.
Lincoln's Navigator concept provides ease of entry with "concertina steps" and gull-wing doors.
8th-generation Toyota Camry launched.
Toyota president Akio Toyoda introduces the sleeker-looking 2018 Camry, built on a fresh platform with new powertrains, in luxury, sport and hybrid versions.
Cartoon car takes the stage.
You can't buy it, nor would you want to, but showgoers can take a look at a full-size replica of the character Jackson Storm set to debut in Disney Pixar's animated series Cars.
