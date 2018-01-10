Team Canada unveils Olympic men's hockey roster LIVE

Air Date: Jan 11, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Team Canada unveils Olympic men's hockey roster LIVE0:00

Team Canada announces its Olympic men's hockey roster for the February Winter Games in South Korea. NHL players are not participating

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for January 09, 2018

The National for January 09, 2018

47:26

Don't Miss