Tanya Talaga on "Seven Fallen Feathers"

Air Date: Jan 08, 2018 12:00 AM ET

Investigative reporter Tanya Talaga, on her book about 7 students who left their homes to attend high school in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and ended up dead under mysterious circumstances.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Canadian star Albert Schultz accused of sexual harassment

Canadian star Albert Schultz accused of sexual harassment

13:15

Don't Miss