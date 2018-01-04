Tanya Talaga on "Seven Fallen Feathers"
Air Date: Jan 08, 2018 12:00 AM ET
Investigative reporter Tanya Talaga, on her book about 7 students who left their homes to attend high school in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and ended up dead under mysterious circumstances.
