Tanya Talaga, Ivan Coyote

Air Date: Jan 08, 2018 12:00 AM ET

-Tanya Talaga on Seven Fallen Feathers -Brenley MacEachern on The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood -Michelle Alfano on The Unfinished Dollhouse -Ivan Coyote on Tomboy Survival Guide -If you liked that, you'll love this...: Victor Dwyer

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Canadian star Albert Schultz accused of sexual harassment

Canadian star Albert Schultz accused of sexual harassment

13:15

Don't Miss