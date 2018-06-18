Skip to Main Content
Summer Reading: Kim Thuy and Michael Kaan
Audio

Summer Reading: Kim Thuy and Michael Kaan

Authors Kim Thuy and Michael Kaan share what they are looking forward to reading this summer.
Authors Kim Thuy and Michael Kaan share what they are looking forward to reading this summer. 0:52
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us