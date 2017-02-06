Steven Price on "By Gaslight"

Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Steven Price tells us about 'By Gaslight", his big, sprawling, Dickensian novel that uses foggy, mysterious Victorian London as an eerie backdrop.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for February 05, 2017

The National for February 05, 2017

46:48

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News, hosted by Peter Mansbridge.

Right Communications

Don't Miss