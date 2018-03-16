Statistics Canada celebrates 100th anniversary LIVE
Air Date: Mar 16, 2018 2:30 PM ET
Chief statistician Anil Arora and Gov. Gen. Julie Payette to officially launch Statistics Canada's 100th anniversary celebrations
Top News Headlines
- Vancouver's water to get scarcer, pricier as climate changes
- Loonie sinks to 9-month low as it hits worst week in over a year
- 'I don't have words': Families in Miami await word if loved ones among those trapped in deadly bridge collapse
- Costco under investigation by Ontario forensic team over drug company payments
- Platypus milk has protein with potential to fight superbugs
Don't Miss
-
Shrinking mountain snowpack, drier summers spell trouble for Vancouver water supply
-
Canadian dollar sinks to 76.41 cents US — lowest level since June 2017
-
Suspension cables were being tightened when Miami bridge collapsed, killing at least 6
-
FIFTH ESTATE
Costco under investigation by Ontario forensic team over drug company payments
-
Platypus milk has protein with potential to fight superbugs
-
WestJet flight attendants claim they're paid less than minimum wage
-
AG goes after 'spousal expenses' in critical report on Crown corporation
-
White House says no immediate personnel changes expected after Trump jokes 'Who's next?'
-
PC Optimum tells customer her privacy may have been violated in switch to new program
-
Updated
Journalists say arrest of Ottawa reporter is abnormal, unacceptable
-
Family of missing Montreal boy pleads for information as search resumes
-
Complaints about Canadian banks increased 28% last year, ombudsman says
-
Updated
Canadian DJ Datsik cancels all shows amid sexual misconduct allegations
-
Mountie sues RCMP, alleging 'systemic harassment'
-
'We're at our wit's end': Churchill endures winter of discontent as dispute over broken rail line drags on