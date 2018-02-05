SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch LIVE
Air Date: Feb 06, 2018 1:00 PM ET
SpaceX's powerful Falcon Heavy rocket launches on its maiden voyage.
Top News Headlines
- Dow plunges nearly 1,200 points as North American market rout deepens
- Trudeau government poised to overhaul how it evaluates the environmental impact of pipelines
- Democrats 'un-American' for not applauding speech, Trump says
- Lululemon says CEO resigns after falling short of 'conduct' standards
- Ontario mother, Chatham man freed in Syria were trying to bring children back to Canada: source
Don't Miss
-
Dow plunges nearly 1,200 points as North American market rout deepens
-
Trudeau government poised to overhaul environmental assessment process on energy projects like pipelines
-
New
Democrats 'un-American' for not applauding speech, Trump says
-
Updated
Lululemon CEO resigns after over 4 years at the helm
-
2 Canadians freed in Syria were trying to bring children back to Canada: source
-
LIVE BLOG
Gerald Stanley testifies in his own defence at 2nd-degree murder trial
-
Kalen Schlatter charged with 2nd-degree murder in Tess Richey homicide
-
Opinion
Canadians should be wary of loyalty programs — not enticed by them
-
CELEBRITY
New twists in probe of Natalie Wood's mysterious 1981 death
-
The National Today
Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam's trial begins under tight security
-
Doctors' group wants Health Canada, not industry, to design marijuana labelling
-
Go Public
Disappearing deposits: What happens when banks lose your money
-
Super Bowl commercials: the touchdowns and the letdowns
-
Gaggle of folks looking for the perfect collective noun for Newfoundlanders
-
Former MMA bosses plead guilty to federal charges in Lac-Mégantic tragedy