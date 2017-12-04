Should Russia be banned from the Olympics?

Air Date: Dec 04, 2017 4:00 PM ET

Should Russia be banned from the Olympics?0:00

Join reporter Jamie Strashin and Olympian Deidra Dionne as they provide more information and discuss the IOC's impending decision on Russian athletes competing at the Olympics

