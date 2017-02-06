Sheila Watt-Cloutier on “The Right to be Cold”

Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Sheila Watt-Cloutier on her Canada Reads nominated book, "The Right to be Cold".

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for February 05, 2017

The National for February 05, 2017

46:48

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News, hosted by Peter Mansbridge.

Right Communications

Don't Miss