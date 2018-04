Audio

Shawn Hitchins, Gail Bowen

- Shawn Hitchins on A Brief History of Oversharing - Bedside Books: Preetam Sengupta on Ragged Company by Richard Wagamese - Aida Edemariam on The Wife's Tale - Gail Bowen on Sleuth: Gail Bowen on Writing Mysteries - Sarah Henstra on The Red Word - Dog-Eared: David Huebert on Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick - Catherine Leroux on Hunting Houses by Fanny Britt and The Longest Year by Daniel Grenier

- Shawn Hitchins on A Brief History of Oversharing - Bedside Books: Preetam Sengupta on Ragged Company by Richard Wagamese - Aida Edemariam on The Wife's Tale - Gail Bowen on Sleuth: Gail Bowen on Writing Mysteries - Sarah Henstra on The Red Word - Dog-Eared: David Huebert on Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick - Catherine Leroux on Hunting Houses by Fanny Britt and The Longest Year by Daniel Grenier 53:59

Popular Now Find more popular stories