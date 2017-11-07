Shadows of Elvis Part 1

Air Date: Nov 25, 2017 12:00 AM ET

This time on Vinyl Tap Randy Bachman's playlist includes tunes from some of his favourite "Shadows of Elvis"… Gene Pitney, Eddie Cochran, Rick Nelson, Cliff Richard and of course, Elvis himself.

