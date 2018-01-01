Shadowman: Watch Richard Hambleton create one of his famed shadow figures
Air Date: Jan 01, 2018 1:09 PM ET
The Canadian-born, New York-based street artists paints one of his famed shadow figures, seen in the 2017 doc Shadowman.
Top News Headlines
- New Year's celebrations from Canada and around the world
- Kim Jong-un says 'the entire United States within range of our nuclear weapons'
- Deputy sheriff killed in Colorado shooting was dad of 2 who was 'doing his job well'
- Arctic cold mass brings bitter temperatures to most of Canada
- Why old-fashioned bank drafts could leave you on the hook for big bucks
Don't Miss
-
Updated
New Year's celebrations from Canada and around the world
-
Kim Jong-un says 'the entire United States within range of our nuclear weapons'
-
Deputy sheriff killed in Colorado shooting was dad of 2 who was 'doing his job well'
-
Arctic cold mass brings bitter temperatures to most of Canada
-
Why old-fashioned bank drafts could leave you on the hook for big bucks
-
'There are no people alive': Costa Rica plane crash kills all 12 on board
-
Pope's New Year's Eve service laments war, injustices that 'ruined' 2017
-
Boy, 12, overcomes limited mobility and inspires friends to form sledge hockey team
-
Iranians have right to protest but must avoid violence, President Rouhani says
-
Video
The year through the lens: Top news photos and video of 2017
-
Canada shuts out Swiss for 3rd straight Spengler Cup title
-
Analysis
Trudeau's Liberals approach 2018 with an eye to election day 2019
-
Ontario's new pharmacare plan a tough pill to swallow, say critics
-
In memoriam: Entertainment figures we lost in 2017
-
Fraser Valley power outages: hydro crews making progress