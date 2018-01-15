Sexy, savage and sixty-something

Air Date: Jan 16, 2018 12:00 AM ET

65-year-old neighbours Debbie Wight and Lulu Keating are slamming stereotypes as the newest (and oldest) members of the League of Lady Wrestlers.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for January 14, 2018

The National for January 14, 2018

46:40

Don't Miss