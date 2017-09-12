Scheer on impact of proposed tax changes LIVE

Air Date: Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM ET

Scheer on impact of proposed tax changes LIVE0:00

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer remarks to Regina District Chamber of Commerce about the Liberals' tax changes for small or 'local' businesses.

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

Hurricane Irma slams southern Florida

Hurricane Irma slams southern Florida

2:32

Massive flooding, property damage across huge swaths

Right Communications

Don't Miss