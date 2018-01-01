Saskatchewan News Update
Air Date: Jan 01, 2018 12:38 PM ET
News Update from CBC Regina
Top News Headlines
Don't Miss
-
New year rings in changes to laws, taxes, wages
-
Gunman who killed Colorado deputy sheriff is ID'd
-
Trump blasts Pakistan for 'lies and deceit' in his 1st tweet of the year
-
Top 10 science stories of 2017
-
Analysis
Bitcoin's gender divide could be a bad sign, experts say
-
Death toll from Iranian protests climbs to 12
-
Kim Jong-un says 'the entire United States within range of our nuclear weapons'
-
Arctic cold mass brings bitter temperatures to most of Canada
-
Why old-fashioned bank drafts could leave you on the hook for big bucks
-
Delilah Saunders 'over hospitals' after 2nd discharge since transplant rejection
-
New Year's celebrations from Canada and around the world
-
Pope calls for refugee commitments in 2018, rejection of 'empty consumerism'
-
'There are no people alive': Costa Rica plane crash kills all 12 on board
-
Boy, 12, overcomes limited mobility and inspires friends to form sledge hockey team
-
Analysis
Canada's Spengler Cup win brings Olympic roster clarity