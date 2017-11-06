S3 Episode 5: The Bridge

Air Date: Nov 07, 2017 12:00 AM ET

The investigation continues, leading to the doorsteps of more former Klansmen. Then, a surprising revelation from Lampton.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Paradise Papers offshore data leak reveals financial secrets of world's elite

Paradise Papers offshore data leak reveals financial secrets of world's elite

1:49

Huge new leak of offshore tax records dubbed the Paradise Papers reveals financial secrets of the world's elite, including the Queen, three former PMs and more than 120 other politicians across the globe

Right Communications

Don't Miss