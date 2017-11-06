S3 Episode 4: Bunkley

Air Date: Nov 08, 2017 12:00 AM ET

David and Thomas search for MHSP officers and FBI agents who were present during Seale and Edwards's arrests. And Thomas looks for the support of the local community as he plans to confront the Klansmen in person.

