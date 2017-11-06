S3 Episode 3: The Hornet’s Nest
Air Date: Nov 09, 2017 12:00 AM ET
David and Thomas meet journalist Jerry Mitchell, who has stacks of FBI documents about the case. They speak to people who lived through the terror of civil rights era Mississippi, and visit U.S. Attorney Dunn Lampton to try to get the case reopened.
