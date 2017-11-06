S3 Episode 2: The Klansman

Air Date: Nov 10, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Why did authorities close the case? David & Thomas speak with the FBI and local District Attorney to try to find out. They also meet Henry's sister Thelma and Joe Lee, one of the last to see Dee & Moore alive. Thomas makes a shocking discovery.

