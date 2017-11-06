S3 Episode 1: The Wrong Body

Air Date: Nov 11, 2017 12:00 AM ET

In 1964, two klansmen were arrested for the murder of Dee & Moore: James Ford Seale and Charles Marcus Edwards. The charges were dropped. But Edwards is still known to be alive, and Thomas wants to meet him face to face.

