A Toronto Royal Lepage brokerage is blaming what it calls a "poor choice of words" by one of its agents, after CBC Toronto told the story this week of two millennials who said they were denied a rental property because of their age.

Initially, it appeared the owner of the condo refused to rent to the couple, but now the brokerage denies that. The young couple have filed a discrimination complaint with Ontario's Human Rights Tribunal.

Last week, 23-year-old accountant Ryan Young and his girlfriend Nena Tesan, 22, were told they wouldn't be accepted as tenants in a condo building located at 3865 Lake Shore Blvd. W., across from the Long Branch GO Train station.

In an email to the couple's real estate agent, Tony Sbrocchi, Royal Lepage agent Edmund Fajardo appeared to blame the owner of the condo for the refusal to rent to the couple, stating in part: "They're in their early 20s, and my client wasn't interested in the potential problems that may arise from it."

'We wish to clarify that Mr. Fajardo's poor choice of words were not Ms. Gee's.' - Royal Lepage Terrequity Realty

Fajardo ended his email with: "You can go ahead and expend your energy in filing a complaint. Good luck."

The two-bedroom, two-bath condo is owned by Jennifer Gee, a teacher in Toronto's west end. CBC Toronto attempted to contact her twice through her work, but she is on maternity leave. Gee has declined to comment publicly on the matter.

In a statement to CBC Toronto, Fajardo's brokerage, Royal Lepage Terrequity Realty, stated: "We regret that the email exchange Mr. Fajardo had with Mr. Sbrocchi mischaracterized Ms. Gee's decision and comments. We wish to clarify that Mr. Fajardo's poor choice of words were not Ms. Gee's."

Rental rejection 'misguided'

In the statement, the brokerage goes on to apologize to Gee.

"We deeply regret any embarrassment this has caused Ms. Gee. Royal LePage Terrequity Realty and Edmund Fajardo offer her our apologies and our full support. Neither we nor Ms. Gee will be able to comment further due to the fact we understand there may be a pending Human Rights Tribunal review."

Young and Tesan said they were shocked by the refusal to rent them the condo.

"It shows how bleak the housing market can be for millennials, as we do not have the level of income necessary to afford a house in the [Greater Toronto Area], and also seemingly cannot rent due to misguided perceptions that young people are irresponsible or destructive," Young told CBC Toronto.

Sbrocchi was equally surprised. He said the couple makes about $80,000 a year and provided excellent credit reports. The condo was renting for $1,900 a month.

"I've never heard of this before," Sbrocchi said. "We figured the application was a slam-dunk. We were not prepared for this at all."

Tesan told CBC Toronto the decision was unfair.

"Age is not something you can control," she said.

The couple has since contacted Ontario's Human Rights Tribunal to lodge a complaint. In Ontario, landlords aren't allowed deny rental applications on the basis of age.