A Toronto Royal Lepage brokerage is blaming what it calls a "poor choice of words" by one of its agents, after CBC Toronto told the story this week of two millennials who were seemingly denied a rental property because of their age,

The denial set off a great deal of finger pointing and a discrimination complaint by the young couple to Ontario's Human Rights Commission. Originally, it appeared the owner of the condo refused to rent to the couple, but now the brokerage is denying that.

Last week, 23-year-old accountant Ryan Young and his girlfriend Nena Tesan, 22, were told they wouldn't be accepted as tenants in a condo building located at 3865 Lake Shore Blvd. W., which is across from the Long Branch GO station.

In an email to the couple's real estate agent, Tony Sbrocchi, Remax agent Edmund Fajardo appeared to blame the owner of the condo for the refusal to rent to the couple, stating in part: "They're in their early 20s, and my client wasn't interested in the potential problems that may arise from it,"

'We wish to clarify that Mr. Fajardo's poor choice of words were not Ms. Gee's.' - Royal Lepage Terrequity RealtySource

Fajardo ended his email by writing "You can go ahead and expend your energy in filing a complaint. Good luck."

The two-bedroom, two- bath condo is owned by Jennifer Gee, an Etobicoke teacher. CBC Toronto attempted to contact her twice through her work but she is on maternity leave. Gee has declined to comment publicly on the matter.

In a statement to CBC Toronto, Fajardo's brokerage, Royal Lepage Terrequity Realty, stated: "We regret that the email exchange Mr. Fajardo had with Mr. Sbrocchi mischaracterized Ms. Gee's decision and comments. We wish to clarify that Mr. Fajardo's poor choice of words were not Ms. Gee's."

In the statement, the brokerage goes on to apologize to Gee.

"We deeply regret any embarrassment this has caused Ms. Gee. Royal LePage Terrequity Realty and Edmund Fajardo offer her our apologies and our full support. Neither we nor Ms. Gee will be able to comment further due to the fact we understand there may be a pending Human Rights Tribunal review."

Young and Tesan say they were shocked by the refusal to rent them the condo.

"It shows how bleak the housing market can be for millennials, as we do not have the level of income necessary to afford a house in the [Greater Toronto Area], and also seemingly cannot rent due to misguided perceptions that young people are irresponsible or destructive," Young told CBC Toronto.

Sbrocchi was equally surprised. He said the couple makes about $80,000 a year and provided excellent credit reports. The condo was renting for $1,900 a month.

"I've never heard of this before. We figured the application was a slam dunk. We were not prepared for this at all," Sbrocchi said.

The couple has since contacted Ontario's Human Rights Commission to lodge a complaint. In Ontario, landlords aren't allowed deny rental applications on the basis of age.

Tesan told CBC Toronto the decision was unfair.

"Age is not something you can control," she said.