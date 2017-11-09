Remembrance Day in downtown St. John's LIVE

Air Date: Nov 11, 2017 9:35 AM ET

Remembrance Day in downtown St. John's LIVE0:00

Here & Now's Anthony Germain hosts coverage of Remembrance Day ceremonies from the War Memorial in downtown St. John's.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for November 08, 2017

The National for November 08, 2017

47:27

Right Communications

Don't Miss