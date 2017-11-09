Remembrance Day from Saint John LIVE

Air Date: Nov 11, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Remembrance Day from Saint John LIVE0:00

Thousands of people are expected to attend a Remembrance Day ceremony in Saint John's Harbour Station

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for November 08, 2017

The National for November 08, 2017

47:27

Right Communications

Don't Miss