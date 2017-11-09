Remembrance Day ceremony in Winnipeg LIVE

Air Date: Nov 11, 2017 11:15 AM ET

Remembrance Day ceremony in Winnipeg LIVE0:00

The annual Remembrance Day service takes place at Winnipeg's RBC Convention Centre

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for November 08, 2017

The National for November 08, 2017

47:27

Right Communications

Don't Miss