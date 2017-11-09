Remembrance Day ceremony in Halifax LIVE

Air Date: Nov 11, 2017 9:50 AM ET

Remembrance Day ceremony in Halifax LIVE0:00

Nova Scotians gather to watch the Remembrance Day parade and ceremony at Halifax's Grand Parade.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for November 08, 2017

The National for November 08, 2017

47:27

Right Communications

Don't Miss