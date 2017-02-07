Relaunch of the Court Challenges Program announced LIVE

Air Date: Feb 07, 2017 1:15 PM ET

Relaunch of the Court Challenges Program announced LIVE0:00

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly and Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould hold news conference in Ottawa

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Bison helicoptered in to Banff for historic homecoming after 140 years

Bison helicoptered in to Banff for historic homecoming after 140 years

0:35

After years of consultations and detailed planning, Parks Canada officially reintroduced 16 bison in Banff National Park on Monday in what is being called a “historic homecoming” and an important conservation effort as part of Canada’s 150th anniversary year.

Right Communications

Don't Miss