Recruiting more female coaches in sports

Air Date: Jan 28, 2018 11:15 AM ET

Recruiting more female coaches in sports4:27

Susan Kitchen, executive director of the Coaches Association of Ontario, discusses the She Can Coach campaign, which is pushing for more female coaches in sports following several high profile cases of sexual assault

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Why donating your clothes isn’t as helpful as you think

Why donating your clothes isn’t as helpful as you think

2:46

Don't Miss