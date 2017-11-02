RCMP on findings of Boushie public complaint investigation LIVE

Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 5:30 PM ET

RCMP on findings of Boushie public complaint investigation LIVE0:00

Staff Sgt. Rob Embree briefs reporters in Regina on findings of Boushie public complaint investigation

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National for November 01, 2017

The National for November 01, 2017

47:22

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss