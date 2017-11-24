Rachel Cusk, Will Ferguson

Air Date: Nov 27, 2017 12:00 AM ET

-Rachel Cusk on Transit -Cadence Weapon on Meet Me in the Bathroom by Lizzy Goodman -Odd Job: Cary Fagan, author of The Old World and Other Stories -Will Ferguson on The Shoe on the Roof -Antanas Sileika on Dirty Kids by Chris Urquhart

