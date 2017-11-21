Quirks & Quarks Questions Show LIVE
Air Date: Nov 22, 2017 7:00 PM ET
Quirks' Questions is an annual event where listeners have their science questions answered by Canada's leading researchers. This is the first year the show is opening it up to their online audiences to ask their questions in real-time over Facebook Live.
Top News Headlines
- Canada 'prepared for the worst' amid squabbles over NAFTA, Freeland says
- 'He totally denies it': Trump discounts Roy Moore allegations
- Uber admits covering up 2016 hack that affected millions
- Alone, cold and forgotten: 4-year-old girl left on school bus, driver fired
- 'You should go kill yourself': People living with facial differences remember bullying as they watch Wonder
Don't Miss
-
Canada 'prepared for the worst' amid squabbles over NAFTA, Freeland says
-
'We don't need a liberal:' Trump discounts Roy Moore accusations
-
Uber admits covering up 2016 hack that affected millions
-
Alone, cold and forgotten: 4-year-old girl left on school bus, driver fired
-
People with facial differences see their stories reflected in Wonder
-
Liberal government backs bill that demands full implementation of UN Indigenous rights declaration
-
Pixar co-founder John Lasseter takes leave over 'missteps' with employees
-
Proposed pot regulations open door to craft growers, licensing non-violent offenders
-
Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe, world's oldest head of state, resigns after 37 years
-
'You have lied to police': Dellen Millard grills co-accused's ex at Laura Babcock murder trial
-
What's ruthenium-106? What you need to know about Russian radiation
-
Opinion
Canada is forging a new peacekeeping path
-
Another lawyer quits MMIWG inquiry as resignations, firings mount
-
'Mladic must answer for these crimes': Former Bosnian Serb general awaits war crimes verdict
-
Phoenix payroll mess will take several years and more than $540M to fix, spending watchdog says