Quebec government explains new marijuana bill LIVE
Air Date: Nov 16, 2017 12:00 PM ET
Several Quebec government ministers give details of the new marijuana legislation tabled today at Quebec's National Assembly. Speakers include Health Minister Lucie Charlebois, Finance Minister Carlos Leitão, Municipal Affairs/Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux and Transport Minister André Fortin.
