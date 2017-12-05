Q&A with Justice Sheilah L. Martin LIVE

Air Date: Dec 05, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Q&A with Justice Sheilah L. Martin LIVE0:00

This session will include members of the House of Commons committee on justice and human rights and members of the Senate committee on legal and constitutional affairs

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for December 04, 2017

The National for December 04, 2017

47:25

Don't Miss