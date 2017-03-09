Progress report on First Nations water initiatives LIVE

Air Date: Mar 09, 2017 12:15 PM ET

Progress report on First Nations water initiatives LIVE0:00

Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett and Health Minister Jane Philpott announce progress made on eliminating long-term drinking water advisories and improving water/wastewater infrastructure on reserve

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

RAW: Semi plows into snowmobiler on highway amid Manitoba snow storm

RAW: Semi plows into snowmobiler on highway amid Manitoba snow storm

1:20

Francis Lavigne-Theriault happened to be pulled over on a snow-covered highway Tuesday when he witnessed and recorded a semi-trailer slam into a snowmobiler amid a days-long winter storm in southwestern Manitoba.

Right Communications

Don't Miss