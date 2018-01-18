Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Cardiff Castle LIVE
Air Date: Jan 18, 2018 8:30 AM ET
Crowds have gathered to greet Prince Harry and his fiancée on their first official visit to Wales
Top News Headlines
- 'This is torture': Ottawa elder abuse case part of rising incidence of mistreatment in long-term care homes
- Members of far-right Storm Alliance attend Trudeau's town hall in Quebec City
- California couple plead not guilty to torturing children, bail set at $12M each
- Man charged with murdering 2 men who disappeared from Toronto's Gay Village
- The National LIVE
Don't Miss
-
Staff-to-resident abuse in long-term care homes up 148% from 2011
-
Members of far-right Storm Alliance attend Trudeau's town hall in Quebec City
-
California couple plead not guilty to torturing children, bail set at $12M each
-
Bruce McArthur charged with 1st-degree murders of 2 men who disappeared from Toronto's Gay Village
-
Video
The National LIVE
LIVE
-
In Depth
U.S. border guards can search your phone: here are some details on how
-
Pope shocks Chile by accusing sex abuse victims of slander
-
Montreal mother's odyssey to rescue daughter from ISIS pays off
-
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. House votes to avert federal shutdown, Senate chances dim
-
Opinion
Trudeau is asking religious Canadians to betray their conscience for federal funding
-
Canada to reconsider Extradition Act in wake of Diab case
-
A look at the cognitive test that Trump aced — and why it's 'not considered definitive'
-
An Olympic-sized 'window of opportunity' — or a North Korean ruse?
-
GO PUBLIC
More Rogers employees come forward, revealing how they say they're coached to upsell you
-
Some EpiPens, used to treat life-threatening allergic reaction, in short supply