Prime Minister Trudeau and Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni LIVE
Air Date: May 30, 2017 8:30 AM ET
News conference at Villa Madama, Italy
- As NDP, Greens join forces to topple B.C. Liberals, Trudeau government could feel fallout: Chris Hall
- Health Canada investigating 2 complaints of babies burned by Banana Boat sunscreen
- Critics accuse new Conservative leader of hiding policies after campaign win
- WestJet cuts back on London flights to try to curb delays and cancellations
The National for May 29, 2017
50:38
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News, hosted by Peter Mansbridge.
Haitian orphan and Calgary drummer bond through music
Luc Huxter and Alvin Law may seem to be the unlikeliest of friends, but the 11-year-old who has cerebral palsy and the drummer born without arms bonded over a shared love of music.
B.C.'s NDP and Greens join forces
After cancelling a meeting with B.C.'s Liberals, the provincial Green Party threw its support behind the NDP in an effort to end Christy Clark's time as premier
NDP-Green accord touted as a way to give B.C. certainty provides Trudeau anything but
Health Canada investigating 2 complaints of babies burned by Banana Boat sunscreen
Critics accuse Andrew Scheer of hiding policies after campaign win
WestJet cuts back on London flights to try to curb delays and cancellations
How a $15 minimum wage would affect Ontario
-
'Bizarre and anomalous': Kushner request for Russia back channel troubles experts
-
Losing search plane bidder not aware of feds 'budget flexibility'
Could medical marijuana be your next employee health benefit?
Would we have seen the proliferation of 'stalkerware' if there were more women in tech?
Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dead at 83
5 things that will determine the fate of Nova Scotia's election today
Toronto health-care company billed Ontario, regional governments millions as employees allege missed payments
'Barnburner' GDP reading expected for 1st quarter
Niagara councillor sends pornographic image in reply-all email about road closure