Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds town hall in Winnipeg LIVE

Air Date: Jan 31, 2018 7:30 PM ET

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds town hall in Winnipeg LIVE0:00

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosts a town hall Q&A at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg on Jan. 31. It's the latest stop on a cross-country tour that started in Nova Scotia on Jan. 9.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Fact-checking Trump's state of the union address

Fact-checking Trump's state of the union address

3:48

Don't Miss