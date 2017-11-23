Prime Minister apologizes to residential school survivors LIVE
Air Date: Nov 24, 2017 9:30 AM ET
Justin Trudeau will offer an apology to N.L. survivors of the residential school system Friday at 10:30 a.m. AT, at the Lawrence O'Brien Arts Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador.
