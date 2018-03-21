Preview: World Figure Skating Championships LIVE
Air Date: Mar 21, 2018 12:30 PM ET
Figure skating experts Pj Kwong & Paul Martini preview the world figure skating championships from Milan
Top News Headlines
- Service Canada moves away from calling Canadians Mr., Mrs., or Ms.
- Bombing suspect kills himself in Austin, Texas, police chief says
- 'No one is above the law': Trump lawsuits involving 2 women accusers proceed
- Teenage girl accused of slapping Israeli soldier accepts 8-month sentence, report says
- B.C. judge strikes down mandatory minimum sentence for sexual interference
Don't Miss
-
Service Canada moves away from calling Canadians Mr., Mrs., or Ms.
-
Bombing suspect kills himself in Austin, Texas, police chief says
-
Trump legal woes grow on separate fronts involving women accusers
-
Updated
Teenage girl accused of slapping Israeli soldier accepts 8-month sentence, report says
-
B.C. judge strikes down mandatory minimum sentence for sexual interference
-
New
British PM May backs investigation into Cambridge Analytica data use
-
Storage business booming as Canadians grapple with 'too much stuff'
-
#MeToo scores modest win in Russia as powerful lawmaker investigated by ethics committee
-
Optimism returns to NAFTA talks as U.S. reportedly makes key concession on autos
-
FINDING CLEO
Creator of Sixties Scoop adoption program says it wasn't meant to place kids with white families
-
Softball coach calls out league policy on transgender players, sparks national response
-
Senior in hospital for 39 days charged for bedside phone for nearly 3 years
-
Federal gun control reforms don't go far enough, Quebec school shooting survivors say
-
Video
Minke whale captured in rare underwater footage
-
Condolences pour in after son of Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson dies