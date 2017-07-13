Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will be adding some Canadian content to the U.S. National Governors Association summer meeting in Rhode Island beginning today, joining Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is also attending the gathering.

Wynne has already made multiple visits south of the border in recent months and has spent a lot of time on the phone with governors across the country. This two-day trip is part of her ongoing effort to make connections with U.S. leaders and to ward off protectionist trade policies which are of increasing concern to Ontario and other provinces.

Ontario lobbied hard against Buy America provisions passed by New York and Texas this year and has warned it might implement protectionist trade measures of its own in retaliation to states that go that route. So far, it has not taken those steps with Texas and New York.

Alberta and Quebec have also pushed back against Buy America policies, but Ontario, as the province that is the number one or number two trade partner for more than half of the states, has made fighting the policies a huge priority.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands alongside Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne during a funding announcement for the Toronto waterfront on June 28. Trudeau and Wynne will represent Canada at a gathering of U.S. governors in Rhode Island. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

"We are worried about any Buy America provision," said a government official from the premier's office who did not want to be identified.

Buy America on the horizon?

The official said Wynne will likely try to get a sense while she's in Rhode Island of whether any more states plan to follow Texas and New York in pursuing Buy America rules in the coming months. If they do, it will be harder for provinces to do business in the states and that could have an overall impact on Canada's economy.

The official said Wynne will deliver the following message to the governors: "We in Ontario pride ourselves on an open procurement process, we expect the same from other states."

Wynne, the only Canadian premier to attend the conference, is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with five governors over the next two days. Their states all count Ontario as a top trade partner, but there are other strategic reasons Wynne wanted to meet with them specifically.

Ontario's Premier Kathleen Wynne, seated next to deputy premier Deb Matthews (in white), met with the mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth in her office on June 12 to discuss trade and concerns over Texas imposing a Buy America law. (Meagan Fitzpatrick/CBC News)

Wynne targeted Republican Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, for example, because he is the incoming chair of the National Governors Association (NGA) for next year so she wants an ongoing connection with him. Plus, she had heard he is "a good guy to know," her office said.

Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin will also sit down with Wynne. They've spoken by phone and had "a really warm conversation," despite not being politically aligned, her office said.

They talked about trade and economic development and about President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next U.S. ambassador to Canada, Kelly Knight Craft. She's from the state and Bevin spoke highly of her to Wynne.

The premier intends to talk more about Craft with Bevin "to ensure she has a number of ways into the U.S. post here," the official from the premier's office said. Craft has not yet been confirmed by the U.S. Senate for the job in Ottawa.

NAFTA talk with governors

Wynne will also meet with the governors of Oklahoma, Iowa and Colorado.

Buy America won't be the only trade issue on her mind while in Rhode Island. The re-negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement that Trump has requested is hanging over Wynne and the other premiers.

The re-negotiation will be handled by the federal government, but the provinces will be giving their input and expressing their concerns about how a new deal could affect their economies.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne met with Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in Detroit in March as part of her outreach to U.S. governors. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

NAFTA is expected to be a focus during a panel on Friday that will discuss North American economic competitiveness. Vice-President Mike Pence will be at the event and Trudeau is delivering the keynote address.

Wynne is a panelist for the session along with the mayor of Mexico City, Miguel Angel Mancera. She is scheduled to have a sit-down meeting with him during her trip.

"The primary purpose of course of going to the NGA is to talk to Americans and talk to governors specifically, but it has been a point of the premier's to ensure that we engage Mexico to the degree we are able in these conversations," the official from her office said.

Opioid addiction on the agenda

Another session Wynne will attend during the NGA gathering is focused on the opioid addiction crisis gripping so many states. It's an issue that communities across Canada are grappling with, too, and the premier will hear how different states are dealing with it.

She will bring what she learns on that and on the trade issues to a meeting with Canada's other premiers in Edmonton next week.

Canada-U.S. trade is expected to dominate talks at the meeting and Wynne will share her "fresh intelligence" with her counterparts her office said.







