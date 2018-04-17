Cambridge Analytica whistleblower to testify before Parliamentary committee
Chris Wylie, the whistleblower at the heart of the Cambridge Analytica data-mining controversy, will appear before the Parliamentary privacy committee, says Peter Kent.
Chris Wylie had agreed to testify in Canada if asked
"We'll have questions when Mr. Wylie comes before committee," Kent said following a hearing of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics earlier today.
In March, the committee unanimously agreed to invite Wylie to testify. Wylie, who has appeared before a parliamentary committee in the U.K. to talk about the relationship between his former employer — Cambridge Analytica — Facebook and political data-mining, has said he would testify in Canada if asked.
More to come ...
