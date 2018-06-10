Trump adviser says Trudeau 'stabbed us in the back' at G7 summit

U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "really kind of stabbed us in the back" when Trudeau said at the end of the Group of Seven summit that Canada wouldn't be pushed around by the U.S. and its trade tariffs.

White House aide Larry Kudlow told CNN's State of the Union that Trudeau has done a "great disservice" to the G7 by saying Canada had to stand up for itself and that the U.S. was responsible for the problem with tariffs.

Kudlow said Trump won't let a Canadian prime minister push him around on the eve of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The annual G7 summit appeared to have weathered tensions over Trump's threats of a trade war on Saturday — until the U.S. president pulled out of a joint statement while citing "false statements" by Trudeau.

Trump made the comments in tweets from Air Force One as he headed to Singapore for his summit with Kim, stepping back from the generally positive tone that had ended the two-day meeting in Quebec.

A few hours earlier, Trudeau had told reporters that all seven leaders had come together to sign the joint declaration.

Trudeau didn't respond to reporters' questions when he arrived at the Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City on Sunday morning.