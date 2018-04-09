Curtain slowly lifts on Parliament's revamped West Block
Renovations on track to wrap up in spring 2018, says Public Services and Procurement Canada
Workers are putting the final touches on Parliament Hill's revamped West Block, which is set to act as a temporary home for the House of Commons for the next 10 years.
New photos shared on Twitter by the deputy minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada are offering a sneak peek at the heritage building's $863 million makeover.
Final construction work on the building is on track to be completed this spring, said department spokesperson Pierre-Alain Bujold.
The construction of a four-level underground visitor centre and the rehabilitation of the government conference centre — once home to Ottawa's central train station — are also expected to wrap up this spring, Bujold said.
Besides rehabilitation work on the original West Block, the most striking addition is the permanent courtyard infill and its glass canopy, which will welcome MPs once the House of Commons makes its temporary move from Centre Block.
A decision on the details of the move, including dates and timing, will be made before Parliament rises this spring, Bujold said.
In the meantime, workers are focused on making sure the West Block's facilities, including multimedia and security systems, are ready by moving day.
Massive revitalization plan
Renovation of the West Block began in 2011 — the first step in a three-stage revitalization of heritage buildings across the Parliamentary precinct.
Once work on the West Block has ended, workers will begin renovating Centre Block and then East Block.
The West Block will serve as a temporary home for the House of Commons once work begins on Centre Block.
During that time, West Block will also house four committee rooms and offices for the prime minister, House officers, party leaders and party whips.
Once the House of Commons has moved back into a renovated Centre Block, the West Block will again serve as a parliamentary building, housing six committee rooms and offices for 52 MPs and their staff.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.