Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Washington for his first official meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The one-day visit to the U.S. capital is viewed as critical for setting the tone for the Canada-U.S. relationship under the new Republican administration.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a range of issues, including trade, the economy and security.

One of the highlights of the day is a roundtable with women business leaders to discuss the advancement of women entrepreneurs and executives, an initiative that Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump helped to organize. It's expected that a new joint task force to advance women business leaders will be launched.

Several key cabinet ministers are also part of the Washington delegation: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Andrew Leslie, the parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs with special responsibilities for the Canada-U.S. relationship, and Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton are also part of the delegation.

The prime minister's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is not on the trip.

Here are the highlights of today's itinerary:

9:30 a.m. approx. Trudeau is scheduled to touch down at Washington Dulles International Airport, 42 km west of the city.

10:50 a.m. Trudeau will be greeted by Trump at the White House and the two leaders will pose for a photo in the West Wing.

11:10 a.m. Trudeau and Trump will hold a tête-a-tête meeting in the Oval Office.

11:25 a.m. the two leaders will sit down for an expanded bilateral meeting.

12:15 p.m. Trudeau and Trump will participate in a roundtable discussion with women executives in a cabinet room of the White House.

12:50 p.m. Trudeau will attend a luncheon hosted by the president.

2 p.m. Trudeau and Trump hold a joint media availability in the East Room of the White House.

3 p.m. Trudeau meets with the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Paul Ryan.

3:40 p.m Trudeau meets with the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell.

6 p.m. The prime minister departs for return to Ottawa.