Frustrated victims' groups want the Liberal government to end a four-month vacancy and appoint a new federal ombudsman for victims of crime.

Sue O'Sullivan left the post on Nov. 15, 2017, after seven years on the job. Since then, no interim or permanent replacement has been named.

A complaints manager and other staff members are responding to victims and keeping the office running, but advocates say the office's critical work — projects and reviews, policy recommendations to government, presentations to parliamentary committees and meetings with stakeholders — has been on hold.

Heidi Illingworth, executive director of the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime, said the lengthy delay has upset many victims.

"That's the face of the office. When you don't have one, the community across Canada feels like they aren't being represented, their issues aren't being put forward to the government of the day," she said.

"Victims feel that they're missing a voice. The people we work with keep saying, why isn't somebody there? Isn't this office important? Who's speaking for victims ... who's bringing their perspectives to the minister?"

The federal office of the ombudsman for victims of crime was created in 2007 to handle complaints and help survivors navigate the criminal justice system. (Mike Laanela/CBC)

Illingworth said that at a time when so much global media attention is being focused on sexual harassment and abuse of women through the #MeToo and #Time'sUp movements, the vacancy robs the ombudsman's office of a chance to engage in the debate and help survivors. She said that, having heard the interview process started last August, she can't fathom the reason for the delay.

'High priority'

David Taylor, spokesman for Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, said the minister is committed to appointing "highly meritorious candidates" in line with principles of openness and transparency.

"The process for the appointment of a new federal ombudsman for victims of crime is ongoing and remains a high priority for the Minister," he said. "The position will be filled as soon as possible following the conclusion of this process."

The ombudsman's office was created in 2007 under the Conservatives as an independent resource for victims, to help them navigate the system and voice concerns about federal policy or legislation.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper said a private member's bill introduced by his colleague Sylvie Boucher last fall, which would have made the ombudsman an independent officer of Parliament and granted the office more powers, was defeated by the Liberals.

Commitment to office?

He said the prolonged vacancy raises new questions about the Liberal government's commitment to the office.

"There's been a total lack of action," he said.

Maureen Basnicki, who has campaigned for improved services for victims of terrorism since her husband was killed in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Centre, said the vacancy suspends important work.

"It's come to an astonishing halt," she said. "The ombudsman's role is to review important issues and make recommendations to the federal government on how to improve its laws, policies and programs to better support victims of crime.

"It would seem now that without a federal ombudsman and the delay in getting one, the support for victims is just not there."