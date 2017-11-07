As Canadians prepare to mark Remembrance Day, a new survey by Statistics Canada suggests a growing number of veterans are having a hard time adjusting to post-military life.

The survey, which was conducted last year but whose results have only recently been made public, says about one in three veterans are reporting a difficult or very difficult transition from military to civilian life.

While that in itself is cause for concern, the bigger worry is that veterans who retired between 2012 and 2015 were much more likely to report difficulty than those who retired before 2012.

The findings appear to back up widespread complaints from new veterans — particularly those who served in Afghanistan — about the services and support available as they try to re-enter the civilian world.

The Trudeau government has promised to cut red tape, increase benefits and hire more staff, but many veterans have blasted it for dragging its feet on a promise to bring back lifelong disability pensions.

More than 2,700 former regular force members responded to the survey, which is conducted every three years. Approximately 4,500 military members leave the Forces each year.