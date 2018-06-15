Suspicious substance mailed to U.S Embassy in Ottawa

The U.S. Embassy in Ottawa says it was mailed a suspicious substance yesterday, which was ultimately deemed safe.

The envelope was sent to an offsite security screening location, said an embassy spokesperson.

Staff members followed standard security protocols and the substance was tested and found not to be harmful, they said.

CTV News first reported on the news and said the letter included a threat against Ambassador Kelly Craft. CBC has not confirmed that detail.

Foreign Affairs Minster Chrystia Freeland met with Craft Friday and called the situation "wholly unacceptable."

"She does an essential and difficult job and Canada respects her service," Freeland tweeted.

Tensions between Canada and the U.S. are running high lately, as the two countries dig their heels in on steel tariffs and the North American Free Trade Agreement.