The American government is imposing more anti-dumping duties on Canadian newsprint.
The U.S. Department of Commerce says a preliminary investigation has found Canadian exporters underpriced uncoated groundwood paper by between 0 and 22.16 per cent.
Uncoated groundwood paper includes newsprint, as well as paper for book publishing, printing and writing.
The department says it calculated a dumping rate of 22.16 per cent for Catalyst Paper Corp. of British Columbia.
It says Resolute Forest Products and White Birch were both found to have dumping rates of 0 per cent.
The department says it's instructing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from Canadian newsprint importers based on the findings.
The department's investigation into the alleged dumping began in August 2017, and an International Trade Commission investigation began the following month.
The department says it will make its final determination in the investigation in August.
This is the second round of U.S. antidumping duties on Canadian newsprint this year.
In January, the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped an overall tariff of 6.53 per cent on about 25 Canadian plants, mostly in Quebec and Ontario, following an investigation that began in August 2017.
