Kelly Craft begins her job as U.S. ambassador to Canada today at a time of delicate diplomatic talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The former Republican fundraiser was sworn in by Kentucky governor and longtime friend Matt Bevin in August, and formally assumed her post after presenting her credentials to Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at Rideau Hall in Ottawa this morning.
She is scheduled to make a statement shortly after the 10 a.m. ET ceremony and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.
NAFTA talks finished a tense fourth round last week. At a news conference on Oct. 17, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland accused the U.S. of deliberately trying to undermine the trade agreement, calling its list of unconventional proposals "troubling."
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer shot back that NAFTA had created a "huge" trade deficit and bled thousands of manufacturing jobs from the U.S., and accused Canada and Mexico of refusing to budge to rebalance the deal.
"Frankly, I am surprised and disappointed by the resistance to change from our negotiating partners on both fronts," he said.
Trump supporters
Freeland will meet with Craft at Global Affairs Canada at 4 p.m. ET today.
Craft and her billionaire husband, coal magnate Joe Craft, threw their support behind Trump during the 2016 U.S. election campaign.
Their backing was based partly on a promise from the Trump team to allow key Republican Party members to keep their positions, including Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Craft is one of five heads of mission presenting credentials at Rideau Hall. The others are:
- Adeyinka Olatokunbo Asekun, high commissioner-designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
- Mohamed Imed Torjemane, ambassador-designate of the Republic of Tunisia.
- Martin Alberto Vizcarra Cornejo, ambassador-designate of the Republic of Peru.
- Felix Nicolas Mfula, high commissioner-designate of the Republic of Zambia.
